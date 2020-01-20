Wagh Bakri Tea Group – 100 Years of building relationships and unparalleled Tea blends

Wagh Bakri Tea Group is celebrating 100 years of business in India. The group is the 3rd largest packaged tea company in India with a turnover of 1100 Crores and a strong market presence in India and abroad. The group has also pioneered the ‘Tea lounge concept’ in India and as a part of its centenary celebrations, the group launched its signature tea lounge which is the second in Ahmedabad and 13th lounge in India. The other lounges are operational in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Goa. The tea brand has emerged as a truly global brand with exports to over 40 countries in the world and an ever-growing range of high-quality products for its consumers.

The company’s origin has humble roots. Shri Narandas Desai moved to Durban South Africa where he owned and managed a tea estate. He was forced to move to India during the apartheid movement. In those tumultuous times, he found his companion from the school days – Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi – who went on to become the father of the nation. Gandhi’s vision and resolve became an inspiration for Shri Narandas Desai to uphold ethics in business as well as private life. The name and logo signify equality and harmony towards coexistence. An emblem where a Wagh (Tiger) and Bakri (Goat) are sharing tea from the same cup that went forward to become a proud symbol of trust in millions of households of India.

19 January 2019 is when the company marked 100 years of presence in India business. On this occasion, Mr. Parag Desai, executive director of Wagh Bakri Tea Group, 4th Generation entrepreneur and tea sommelier, shared, “We are optimistic about what the future holds for us. We are a brand built on values and relationships. As a part of the celebrations of our centenary, we have increased our CSR efforts by manifold, and also focused our energy on developing new products. We will always strive and deliver on our commitment towards high-quality tea blends and tea drinking experience for our customers”

Today the company is in position to offer world-class teas, consisting of Premium Tea and Tea Bags, Flavoured and Specialty Teas, 100% Certified Organic Teas, Green Tea and Tea Bags (Mint, Tulsi, Honey Lemon, Jasmine, Natural, etc.), Instant Tea Premix range, etc. Company’s premium products are available at all major renowned retail chains, viz. Carrefour & Lulu Hypermarkets in UAE, Woolworth & Coles Supermarkets in Australia, Walmart, Loblaws, Freshco, No-Frills, etc. in Canada and many more prominent supermarkets across the globe. The company has quality, health and food safety certifications like ISO 22000, HACCP, BRC, Halal, etc. from leading European agency Intertek Certification ltd in the areas of Food Safety Management System.

