Tue. Jun 9th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

“We are practising the safest social distancing and quarantined work force implementation towards a viable Real Estate industry resurrection”, says Laxman Jaiswal, Chairman & Managing Director of Ascon Infrastructure India Ltd.

2 min read

Only those workers who are agreeable to stay within the site campus, completely sanitized and maintaining all Standard Operations Protocols and Government guidelines are allowed to work in the ongoing projects. We have provided intense training and safety drills for the workers for them to be sensitised about their role and responsibilities. This is also a voluntary exercise as only those workers  who are willing to stay back and follow the safety norms are being asked to do so the rest have the option of returning back to their homes and can come back at a later time to rejoin as and when opportunities arise.

I strongly believe that it is an axis of the Law enforcement agencies-Business Institutions and Workers/employees to flatten the curve by following the mandated safety protocols.

Speaking about Union Minister Piyush Goel’s statement on real estate he expressed great dissatisfaction on his views. The Union Government must stimulate the real estate sector with lowering of interest rate on housing loans and greater cash flow among buyers. He debunked the Minister’s theory of reducing prices in the real estate sector as this would lead to huge losses for the sector already reeling under monetary crunch. The Union Government and State Governments have to reduce the Circle Rate which is very lopsided and the Government holdings in a real estate project has to reduce for any resuscitation of the industry otherwise it is going suffer another pandemic.

Laxman Jaiswal heads the Ascon Infrastructure India Ltd which is into Infra, Housing, Artificial Intelligence, Textiles, Marble and Granite industries spread over West Bengal, Karnataka and Dubai.

More Stories

2 min read

Hero Motocorp launches integrated online sales platform eSHOP

2 min read

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA)

2 min read

TECNO celebrates ‘1 million Spark customers’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

“We are practising the safest social distancing and quarantined work force implementation towards a viable Real Estate industry resurrection”, says Laxman Jaiswal, Chairman & Managing Director of Ascon Infrastructure India Ltd.

2 min read

Hero Motocorp launches integrated online sales platform eSHOP

2 min read

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA)

2 min read

TECNO celebrates ‘1 million Spark customers’

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |