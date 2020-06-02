Tue. Jun 2nd, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Weaving Sustainable Interfaces A cross culture dialogue understanding links between environment and practices to create positive impact

2 min read

Weaving Sustainable Interfaces is a Webinar organized by Kolkata Centre for Creativity to celebrate World Environmental Day 2020.  The ramifications of the global lockdown have been far reaching. Yet, the Earth itself has gotten a chance to heal. Decreasing pollution levels have brought about a resurgence of lush green landscapes, birds and animals. This is the time to balance between lives and livelihoods, between environment and economy, between growth and equity. Hence, this Webinar seek to reinforce the roles and responsibilities to ensure positive impact going forward by bringing together and learning from National and International experts, students and professionals in a collaborative framework.

Speakers of the show are Keith Goyden, Faculty and Fellow, Centre for Leadership and Global Sustainability (Virginia Tech University), Abhisheka K Gopal, Artist Ecologist, Nature Conservation Foundation (Bangalore), Zoe Butt, Artistic Director, The Factory Contemporary Art Centre (Ho Chi Min City, Vietnam), Penny Hay, Senior Lecturer in Arts Education, Bath Spa University and Director of Research, House of Imagination (UK),  Reena Dewan, Director, Kolkata Centre for Creativity, Nobina Gupta, Founder Director – Disappearing Dialogues Collective. The Webinar will be moderated by Saptarshi Mitra.

Date: 5th June, 2020.

Time: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Entry: Free, Email at kcc@akst.org.in to register 

More Stories

2 min read

Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited commissions its first Solar PV Project in Oman

3 min read

Paytm Travel sees 60,000 flight & train bookings as citizens head back home in lockdown 4.0

3 min read

Corona Virus: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

Weaving Sustainable Interfaces A cross culture dialogue understanding links between environment and practices to create positive impact

2 min read

Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited commissions its first Solar PV Project in Oman

3 min read

Paytm Travel sees 60,000 flight & train bookings as citizens head back home in lockdown 4.0

3 min read

Corona Virus: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |