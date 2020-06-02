Weaving Sustainable Interfaces A cross culture dialogue understanding links between environment and practices to create positive impact

Weaving Sustainable Interfaces is a Webinar organized by Kolkata Centre for Creativity to celebrate World Environmental Day 2020. The ramifications of the global lockdown have been far reaching. Yet, the Earth itself has gotten a chance to heal. Decreasing pollution levels have brought about a resurgence of lush green landscapes, birds and animals. This is the time to balance between lives and livelihoods, between environment and economy, between growth and equity. Hence, this Webinar seek to reinforce the roles and responsibilities to ensure positive impact going forward by bringing together and learning from National and International experts, students and professionals in a collaborative framework.

Speakers of the show are Keith Goyden, Faculty and Fellow, Centre for Leadership and Global Sustainability (Virginia Tech University), Abhisheka K Gopal, Artist Ecologist, Nature Conservation Foundation (Bangalore), Zoe Butt, Artistic Director, The Factory Contemporary Art Centre (Ho Chi Min City, Vietnam), Penny Hay, Senior Lecturer in Arts Education, Bath Spa University and Director of Research, House of Imagination (UK), Reena Dewan, Director, Kolkata Centre for Creativity, Nobina Gupta, Founder Director – Disappearing Dialogues Collective. The Webinar will be moderated by Saptarshi Mitra.

Date: 5th June, 2020.

Time: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Entry: Free, Email at kcc@akst.org.in to register