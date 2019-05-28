WedMeGood partners with Feeding India (World Hunger Day)

WedMeGood India’s largest online wedding planning portal collaborates with Feeding India, a not-for-profit organization which aims to solve the problem of hunger, malnutrition and food wastage in the country. This partnership is to address the issue of food wastage and hunger in India. In our country there are annually 2.3 crore events, each witnessing 10%-40% of total food wastage. WedMeGood will facilitate in connecting to-be-wed couples with Feeding India, for excess food collection from wedding functions, which will be further donated to shelter homes.

Like this: Like Loading...