Weekends are all set now, with JW Marriott Kolkata’s Locked and Loaded brunch-at-home

Brunches have been a lifelong weekend tradition all over the world, and Calcuttans have always sworn by lively traditions that bring them together, along with food! The city’s people have long enjoyed their sparkling sunny brunches with friends and family, and although the current situation has interrupted social gatherings and dining out, nothing can dampen the spirit of the city of joy. JW Marriott Kolkata’s home delivery initiative Marriott on Wheels is here to ensure that brunches don’t become a thing of the past event amidst the pandemic.

Starting 8th August, 2020, the Locked and Loaded brunch will be available for guests to order in, every Saturday and Sunday between 12:30 PM and 3 PM. Be it a traditional weekend fare or eclectic brunch cravings, the set menu curated for this weekend brunch features the best of the signature delicacies from the Marriott on Wheels menu, and is sure to satiate everyone’s appetites. The Locked and Loaded brunch-at-home will have options of a vegetarian set menu and a non-vegetarian set menu, available as a meal for one or as a meal for four, and Marriott Bonvoy members will earn Bonvoy points on direct orders from the hotel.

Start the sumptuous meal with the refreshing “Thai Raw Mango and Papaya Salad”. While the vegetarian set menu includes delicious choices such as “Vegetable Gyoza”, “Saunfiya Paneer Tikka”, “Vegetable Green Thai Curry with Basil Jasmine Rice”, “Vegetable Dum Biryani with Raita” and “Paneer Butter Masala with Butter Naan”, the non-vegetarian selection boasts of favourites like “Chicken Sui Mai”, “Murg Ke Parche”, “Wok Tossed Schezwan Fish with Egg Fried Rice”, “Kolkata Special Mutton Biryani with Raita” and “Chicken Butter Masala with Butter Naan”. The elegant dessert option includes “Mango and Sao Thome Chocolate Entrements with Vanilla”, “Hot Pantua” and “Rich Chocolate Mud Pie, Roasted Walnuts, Fudge Sauce”.

The property guarantees superlative safety procedures to ensure that guests can indulge in a refreshing brunch experience safely in their own homes, with the flavours of JW Marriott Kolkata’s luxury cuisine. Prioritizing the utmost safety and wellbeing of the hotel’s guests, every aspect of this venture by JW Marriott Kolkata has been crafted with the greatest care towards hygiene measures, such as regular temperature checks, sanitization, protective gear worn by associates and delivery executives at every step of preparing and packing the food, double layer packaging, contactless delivery through “drop and leave” and QR payments.

So bring home the JW brunch experience to lock in your splendid weekend plans with delectable signature specialties!

Delivery Guidelines

Contact Less Delivery

Venue: JW Marriott Kolkata

Address: 4A, J.B.S Haldane Avenue, Kolkata – 700105

Date: Every Saturday & Sunday

Time: 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM

Price –

Meal for 1 – INR 999 plus taxes

Meal for 4 – INR 2499 plus taxes

For reservations, call 033 6633 0000

Website: www.jwkolkata.com