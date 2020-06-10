Welspun India Limited forays into the Health and Hygiene category with ‘Welspun Health

Welspun India Limited, the global leader of home textiles, has announced its foray into the Health and Hygiene category with the launch of ‘Welspun Health’. This strategic pivot is aligned with the organisation’s aim to cater to consumers as well as front line workers’ requirements and support the nation and the world in its fight against the unprecedented global pandemic. Building on the company’s existing integrated woven and non-woven capabilities, Welspun Health is all set to offer an array of innovative hygiene products for medical professionals, institutional use as well as personal care products ranging from masks, wipes, medical gowns, disposable linen, coveralls, hand sanitizing wipes, surface disinfectant wipes and other relevant lifestyle products.

In the emerging ‘new normal’ world, it has become critical to focus on safety, health and hygiene. This has resulted in a significant shift in consumer behaviour and a rise in demand for both personal, industrial, and institutional sanitation solutions. Therefore, with care for people at the core of its business philosophy, Welspun stepped up and augmented the prowess of its vertically integrated technical textiles capabilities to manufacture high-quality personal protection equipment for the wellbeing of people.

As a part of its wide range of offerings, the company will manufacture 250,000 masks per day including 3 ply surgical mask, reusable mask and N95 respirator. The company is in the advance stage of offering customisation and branding options to large and discerning buyers from a continuous print on medium to registered Logos on masks.

Under the Personal Protection Equipment, Welspun is producing 10,000 disposable coverall suits per day made from soft-lightweight fabric with taped seams and certified by SITRA. The coveralls made with pre-approved fabric medium, are in government approved laboratories and are undergoing secondary product certification and approvals under ASTM 1670 standards. Additionally, Welspun has developed 9 certified varieties of BLOOD PENETRATION BARRIER MEDIUM for making COVERALL PPEs. The company is also making washable medical gowns made from soft lightweight fabric for protection.

Disposable linen category comprises bedsheets and pillow covers, towels, blankets as well as aprons. These products are comfortable, easy to use, cost-effective and specially designed to stop spreading infection through linens. Catering to everyday needs, Welspun is manufacturing a variety of disposable wipes like hand sanitising, surface disinfectant wipes, dry wipes and kitchen wipes made for personal and institutional use.

Welspun’s unit has been set up with multiple clean rooms, making them the only manufacturer producing/offering a wide range of personal care products in a class 100,000 environment. Their in-house laboratory makes the company self-reliant to conduct advanced tests and provide quality assurance levels that are unequalled at each stage of production. These advanced product performance tests, including tests for Bacterial Filtration Efficiency, Particle Filtration Efficiency, Synthetic Blood Penetration Factor, Flammability Tester and Respirator Résistance give the opportunity to design and build products that are safe for consumers.

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Dipali Goenka, CEO and Jt MD, Welspun India Limited said, “Guided by our core ethos of ‘people ahead of everything,’ we continue to develop innovative solutions under ‘Welspun Health’ that will help address the surging needs of the world due to the pandemic. As we combat the increasing spread of COVID-19, consumers have adopted a lifestyle centred on health, safety and hygiene. Catering to the ever-evolving customer as well as institutional needs, we have used our existing competence and enhanced our capabilities to introduce a wide range of certified, advanced Health & Hygiene products. With this launch, we are hopeful to fill an existing gap in the health and hygiene segment.”

Through this wide range of products under ‘Welspun Health’, the company will cater to pharmaceutical companies and e-tailers along with marking a presence on the shelves of general trade and modern trade across geographies.