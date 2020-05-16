West Bengal has been presented with a golden opportunity to tap on skilled manpower with the return of the migrant workers from other states says Laxman Jaiswal

Laxman Jaiswal, Chairman & Managing Director of Ascon Infrastructure India Ltd, feels that West Bengal has a golden opportunity with the return of lakhs of skilled manpower from various states back to their own soil.

In a statement issued today he said, “I would urge the State Government to make labour laws easier for investors, ease of getting land and doing business and set up SEZ’s which would make it attractive to investors who are planning to divert investment to India from China. Our state has been presented with an opportunity to do away with the obstacles and also a possible image makeover of labour militancy and trade union hurdles. Bengal is blessed with land, air and water connectivity, fertile soil, favourable climate and we have lost out for many years. COVID 19 and its after effects have presented us with an opportunity and I as an entrepreneur from Bengal shall appeal to the Chief Minister to step forward and seize the opportunity.” “The 100 days work scheme needs to be utilised for the industrial reawakening of the state and not for any non productive sector” feels Jaiswal. He said a possible Gold Hub where the returnees from Gujarat, Maharastra can be gainfully employed, similarly other industries too have a golden opportunity to utilize these skilled workers, giving them employment would also mean increase in the production, taxes and more money in the hands of the population helping in the realisation of our Chief Minister’s dream of a resurgent Bengal.

“I have already placed my appeal to the State Ministries for an increase in the Floor area ratio (FAR) rule for the Housing Projects from the existing 1km to 1.5 kms within the periphery of the Metro Railway projects across India.” Laxman Jaiswal came up with a slew of suggestions for post COVID 19 Bengal, one being the use of umbrellas for maintaining social distancing as well as protecting citizens in the heat and rains as has been effectively implemented in Kerala.

The financial package “Atmanirbharta” announced by Union Finance Minister has been lauded by Jaiswal as a positive step by the Union Government and now it is up to the respective state governments to build on the stimulus.

Laxman Jaiswal heads the Ascon Infrastructure India Ltd which is into Infra, Housing, Artificial Intelligence, Textiles, Marble and Granite industries spread over West Bengal, Karnataka and Dubai.