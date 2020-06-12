Fri. Jun 12th, 2020

West Bengal Police, Howrah GRP District And International Justice Mission, Kolkata, Host ‘Operation Ananda’ On World Day Against Child Labour

 Today, on the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour, West Bengal Police, Howrah GRP District and International Justice Mission, Kolkata, organised an event, ‘Operation Ananda’, to spread awareness on child labour among three hundred children, who returned today by Shramik Special train with migrant workers at Dankuni Railway Station.

Drawing books, pencil colours and food packs were distributed among these children. A booklet on little engagement tasks for children alongwith a message on child labour was distributed as well.

Ms. Anasua Datta Banik,  Deputy SP, Howrah GRP District, Mr. Sisir Kr Mitra, DSP, Howrah GRP District, Mr Saji Philip, Director Of Operations, International Justice Mission, Kolkata, Mr Pallav Karmakar, Senior Manager, Advocacy, IJM, Kolkata and Mr Robin Pal, Senior Lead, Community Engagement, IJM, Kolkata were a part of ‘Operation Anand’.

“During these hard times, children are the most vulnerable section of society. The Covid-19 and migrant crises have been catastrophic. The kits given to them include a booklet, which makes them aware of how they can identify and avert the fatal grips of trafficking and child labour”, said Mr Saji Philip, Director of Operations, International Justice Mission.

According to the International Labour Organization, there are about 152 million children globally who are engaged in child labour among whom 72 million are in hazardous work. World Day against Child Labour focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. 

