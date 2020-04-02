When Bengal is in Problem With Blood West Bengal Police took the oath for donating their blood for the needy

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

By Suhrid Ghosh:- As per the guidelines by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ,West Bengal . Two Police stations namely Sonarpur Police Station IC Shri Sanjib Chakraborty and Narendrapur Police Station IC Sukhamoy Chakraborty arranged a blood donation camp with the help of local M.L.A Firdousi Begum and Janab Najrul Ali Mondal .

Picture Courtesy By Amit Das ,Spl Correspondent

In this auspicious programme there was two more Special Guests SP Shri Rashid Munir Khan ,IPS,Baruipur District Police and Addl SP Indrajit Basu,Baruipur District Police.

There is a always a hand from West Bengal Police when any citizen of Bengal is in need .