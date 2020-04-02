April 3, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

When Bengal is in Problem With Blood West Bengal Police took the oath for donating their blood for the needy

1 min read

Picture Courtesy By Amit Das ,Spl Correspondent

By Suhrid Ghosh:- As per the guidelines by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ,West Bengal . Two Police stations namely Sonarpur Police Station IC Shri Sanjib Chakraborty and Narendrapur Police Station IC Sukhamoy Chakraborty arranged a blood donation camp with the help of local M.L.A Firdousi Begum and Janab Najrul Ali Mondal .

Picture Courtesy By Amit Das ,Spl Correspondent

In this auspicious programme there was two more Special Guests SP Shri Rashid Munir Khan ,IPS,Baruipur District Police and Addl SP Indrajit Basu,Baruipur District Police.
There is a always a hand from West Bengal Police when any citizen of Bengal is in need .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

TikTok donates 100 crore towards medical equipment in India

3 min read

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited merges with Hindustan Unilever Limited, heralds a new milestone in India’s nutrition story

2 min read

New ‘WWE Blockbusters @ 8:00 pm’, daily programming slot launches on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 3 channels

You may have missed

1 min read

TikTok donates 100 crore towards medical equipment in India

3 min read

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited merges with Hindustan Unilever Limited, heralds a new milestone in India’s nutrition story

2 min read

New ‘WWE Blockbusters @ 8:00 pm’, daily programming slot launches on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 3 channels

2 min read

Paytm teams up with hotels to offer temporary accommodation for healthcare professionals fighting COVID-19