When Bengal is in Problem With Blood West Bengal Police took the oath for donating their blood for the needy

By Suhrid Ghosh:- As per the guidelines by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ,West Bengal . Two Police stations namely Sonarpur Police Station IC Shri Sanjib Chakraborty and Narendrapur Police Station IC Sukhamoy Chakraborty arranged a blood donation camp with the help of local M.L.A Firdousi Begum and Janab Najrul Ali Mondal .
In this auspicious programme there was two more Special Guests SP Shri Rashid Munir Khan ,IPS,Baruipur District Police and Addl SP Indrajit Basu,Baruipur District Police.
There is a always a hand from West Bengal Police when any citizen of Bengal is in need .
