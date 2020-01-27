When the youth of Kolkata echoed “Education is Life”

Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and Smt. Sudesh Dhankhar, Hon’ble First Lady of West Bengal inaugurated the Seminar on “Remembering the Bravery of Netaji” on the occasion of Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The Seminar was attended by young Entrepreneurs, Students and Social Activists.

The event also witnessed a first of its kind interactive session with His Excellency Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal and Mr Manit Singh, Founder, Virtual Communication, on the Role of Education in today’s life.

On being asked about the importance of education in life, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal gave his valuable views and said, “Property and Land can give happiness for some time but those cannot be compared with education. Parents should not measure the qualification of their children by marksheet.”

Shri Dhankhar also said, “Supreme Court has said in Article 21 that Right to Education is a Fundamental Right. There are several laws and I want an addition to it. Apart from Right to Education, there should be Right to Quality Education also.”

Shri Dhankhar further said, “Our educational institutions should be temples of education. There should be exchange of views. Young minds should be free to ask any question, they must be totally tolerant to each other.”

The interactive session was followed by a Prize Distribution Ceremony for the winners of the Quiz Competition. It was an initiative to honour hidden talents and skills of the kids making it a moment of pride, joy and happiness for all the children from Hope Foundation who were invited to be a part of the Seminar to commemorate the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthday. The Honourable Governor of West Bengal Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and his Wife Smt. Sudesh Dhankhar gave away the prizes to the winners. Both Hon’ble Governor and Hon’ble First Lady personally interacted with the children with so much of love and warmth, making it a very special moment for all the students.

Mr Manit Singh, Founder, Virtual Communication, said, “As a youth, as an young entrepreneur, we are blessed to have His Excellency Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal in between us. His ideas, his valuable views will guide us path forward in our lives. We are really happy and privileged for his message, for all of us.”

