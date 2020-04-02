April 3, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

When u ask what did Chief Minister gives you as a citizen?

1 min read

By Amit Das

By Suhrid Ghosh: -Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had only given some faces like Shri Sanjit Kumar Chatterjee,Councillor ,30 No. Ward Rajpur Sonarpur Municipality who can’t stop himself by locking down at house.
He had taken the pledge to help others of whatsoever the current condition is keeping proper distancing and taking all types of protection including santization.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

TikTok donates 100 crore towards medical equipment in India

3 min read

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited merges with Hindustan Unilever Limited, heralds a new milestone in India’s nutrition story

2 min read

New ‘WWE Blockbusters @ 8:00 pm’, daily programming slot launches on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 3 channels

You may have missed

1 min read

TikTok donates 100 crore towards medical equipment in India

3 min read

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited merges with Hindustan Unilever Limited, heralds a new milestone in India’s nutrition story

2 min read

New ‘WWE Blockbusters @ 8:00 pm’, daily programming slot launches on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 3 channels

2 min read

Paytm teams up with hotels to offer temporary accommodation for healthcare professionals fighting COVID-19