Fri. Apr 24th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Where there is a will there is a way

1 min read

“Diamond Harbor Police cares for you, maintain social DISTANCING to combat Corona , use Mask or Napkins. Come out from home only and if neccesary only”

– Superintendent of Police,Diamond Harbour District Police”

In congested and big markets where large number of persons move for purchasing and selling…

In the wake of heightened levels of apprehensions and to control the crowd/gathering and maintain social DISTANCING following interventions are being done by Diamond Harbor Police:

  1. Markings of social distancing channels with Staircase design
  2. Barricading to segregate buyers and shopkeepers
  3. Dropgates at entry n exit points to control rush of crowd
  4. Continuous Miking to control crowd behavior and circulation
  5. Sector demarcation by use of Guardrails to prevent enmass movement of persons
  6. Police picket at entry points to send back non-users of mask and arrest miscreants/violators

Diamond Harbor Police is taking one big market per PS as model and trying to coordinate other agencies to do it in all big markets across the district.

More Stories

5 min read

Hit by Covid-19 pandemic, Indian retail industry leaders seek government support to survive, revive and reboot

2 min read

SastaSundar.com Organises A Digital Poem Campaign To Show Solidarity Against COVID-19 Pandemic

1 min read

30 certified on-call plumbers for the people in Bengal provided by Skill India; 900 total in India

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

1 min read

Where there is a will there is a way

5 min read

Hit by Covid-19 pandemic, Indian retail industry leaders seek government support to survive, revive and reboot

2 min read

SastaSundar.com Organises A Digital Poem Campaign To Show Solidarity Against COVID-19 Pandemic

1 min read

30 certified on-call plumbers for the people in Bengal provided by Skill India; 900 total in India

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

Contact Us

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |
Translate »