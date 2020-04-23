Where there is a will there is a way

“Diamond Harbor Police cares for you, maintain social DISTANCING to combat Corona , use Mask or Napkins. Come out from home only and if neccesary only” – Superintendent of Police,Diamond Harbour District Police”

In the wake of heightened levels of apprehensions and to control the crowd/gathering and maintain social DISTANCING following interventions are being done by Diamond Harbor Police:

Markings of social distancing channels with Staircase design Barricading to segregate buyers and shopkeepers Dropgates at entry n exit points to control rush of crowd Continuous Miking to control crowd behavior and circulation Sector demarcation by use of Guardrails to prevent enmass movement of persons Police picket at entry points to send back non-users of mask and arrest miscreants/violators

Diamond Harbor Police is taking one big market per PS as model and trying to coordinate other agencies to do it in all big markets across the district.