Where there is noone there is Garib Pathshala
Where there is noone there is Garib Pathshala

Garib Pathshala An Online Education Channel And Social Organization , Arranged A Food Packet Distribution In Namkhana NarayananPur Village , They Distributed Distributed Packets Around 180+ People. They Distributed Rice , Dal , Soyabean, Potato , Milk power , Biscuits And N95 Mask. NGO Chief Shri Subham Manna said “We are helping some but we have a target to help all who are in problem due to Amphan”.

Times of Bengal Stories
