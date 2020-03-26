March 27, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

While the city is stop due to Lockdown Inspector Of Sonarpur Police Station helped a local Pregnant woman

By Suhrid Ghosh :Today while the city is on off duty , Shri Sanjib Chakraborty,Inspector in Charge ,Sonarpur police Station helped a local Pregnant woman by giving his official car to get down to local Subhasgram General Hospital, but the baby taken birth inside the car.Shri Sanjib Chakraborty proofed himself as a responsible citizen inspite of a Police officer.

While giving orders to his officials and getting updated

