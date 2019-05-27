Winning the T20 Mumbai League has helped boost confidence for city’s young talent, says winning captain Prithvi Shaw

27th May 2019 North Mumbai Panthers’ captain Prithvi Shaw is over the moon after his team beat SoBo Supersonics on Sunday and were crowned the champions of the second edition of T20 Mumbai League. The player of the series said winning is always a good feeling. “The win has boosted our confidence and is a great beginning to all of our careers. Winning the T20 Mumbai tournament boosts confidence for local talent. The future certainly looks bright for Mumbai cricket,” Shaw added.

Upon restricting the Panthers to 143, SoBo Supersonics would have fancied its chances of winning the coveted trophy, but Panthers made significant amends in the last five overs and defended a modest total.

“First of all, a big thanks to everyone who supported North Mumbai Panthers. We are ecstatic to be the champions. It is a great platform for local enthusiasts to showcase their talents and being recognised all over the country. When the God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, himself is overlooking the Mumbai talent, the least we can do is be a part of his dream,” said Rajdip Kumar Gupta & Sandip Gupta, Owner, North Mumbai Panthers.



Outstanding performances from Prathamesh Dake, Atif Attarwala and leg spinner Pravin Tambe, the oldest player in the league, who took the last two wickets helped the Panthers triumph over the Supersonics by 12 runs.

In this second edition of T20 Mumbai League, Novotel Hotels & Resorts were Lead Sponsors of the North Mumbai Panthers. The team’s other sponsors included Route Mobile (Powered by Sponsor), HDFC Bank (Co-sponsor), Toy Goa Beach Club & Motilal Oswal Financial Services (Associate Sponsors) and Vintage Media & Production (OOH Partner).



Scores:

North Mumbai Panthers: 143/7 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 61*, Shashikant Kadam 37, Deepak Shetty 3/24)

SoBo SuperSonics: 131/10 in 19.4 overs (Parag Khanapurkar 43, Hersh Tank 18, Prathamesh Dake 3/19)

Result: North Mumbai Panthers won the match by 12 runs.

