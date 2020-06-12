WitBlox to launch an educational app Witblox 2.0 to encourage tinkers

WitBlox, a Robotics Learning App, is launching an educational app Witblox 2.0 to encourage the young minds of tinkers. The features of this app are very similar to that of TikTok platform. However, the purpose of launching this app is to engage the students with technical bend of mind and educate them on the development around Robotics. Witblox is an Ed-Tech Startup set up by IIT Bombay Alumni working in STEM Education Space which recently raised funding of 1.3 Cr from Mumbai Angels and Neotec Hub, an Ambuja Neotia Initiative.

The app has Video Tutorials on “How to Build Robots”, drones, DIY tech based projects along with shop option to buy the components and materials required to build those projects. Buying tinkering materials and components from the market has always been a challenging task for tinkers and parents. The COVID era has made it even more difficult to procure these. Currently they are relying on e- commerce platforms for ordering parts and tinkering materials. The STEM toy market in India is estimated to be at $500 million as in 2020. The Indian Government is promoting Tinkering in a big way by creating Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) in schools. More than 5000 schools have invested in ATL to support students with innovative minds.

Speaking about this initiative, Mr. Amit Modi, Founder & CEO of WitBlox said, “We have a large community of Makers and Tinkerers, more than 20 thousand who regularly use WitBlox Kits and materials to build cool Robots and Projects. We have simplified Electronics by creating modular WitBlox Kits so that even 10 year old children can tinker and build Robots and circuits. WitBlox Kits are ranked No 1 Robotics Kit by Amazon India. Tinkerers all over India can use WitBlox App to learn and build Robots, Drones and order its parts and components to build them. We felt the need for a platform where Makers and Tinkerers could showcase their ideas, creations and inventions with each other, learn from each other’s work and stay connected. We also want to reward our Makers and Tinkerers so that they would take up bigger challenges and projects and up-skill themselves. We felt that WitBlox App with TikTok-like features for sharing projects and creations would be a great idea for all the makers and Tinkerers to showcase their cool creations.”