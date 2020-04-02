April 3, 2020

With the grace of Baruipur District Police there was a special distribution programme at Grace Orphanage

By Amit Das :- With the glorious presence of  SP Shri Rashid Munir Khan ,IPS,Baruipur District Police ,  IC Sukhamoy Chakraborty of Narendrapur Police Station & Janab Najrul Ali Mondal ,Chairman , Sonarpur Assembly food packets distributed to Grace Orphanage followed by Localities of Sonarpur Uttar.

By Amit Das

