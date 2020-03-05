March 6, 2020

The Times of Bengal

Women’s Day Celebration at Friday Release

“Women are the real architects of society” taking this thought forward Friday Release has come up with an incredible idea of celebrating Women’s Day in the presence on Ms. Anindita Sarbadhicari ,Director of Every68Minutes with his 6 year oldMs. Annyesha Thakker,  Famous Emcee, Ms. Aakanksha Manglani , Mrs. India Worldwide East 2018 with Aryaa,  Lead Actor, Rahsymoy , Ms. Shalini Biswas ,Managing Director of Easynote Stationery Pvt Ltd with son and partnerMs. Zara Chishty Abedin Chef, Zara’s Kitchen, Mr. Nikhil Malhotra with his wife ,Sales Head, ibis Kolkata Rajarhat .

Womanhood is celebrated all over the world on International Women’s Day for the immense hard work each and every woman does. Be it a woman who’s working in an office or a woman who’s working in a house. Everyone deserves this respect and appreciation.  Social, economic, cultural and political achievements of every woman is unique and hence every woman is special in her own way.

Friday Release has come up with a unique idea of celebrating Women’s Day by honoring the achievements, hardships and efforts of women in our lives. The celebration showcased all the male individuals, be it a friend, partner, son or brother, devoting the day by doing something special for their Woman in their life. On this special day the men made their woman feel pampered with thoughtful and special dedications like cooking some delicious delicacies, singing a song, reciting a poem and by sharing a few special memories which highlights the importance of women in our lives.

Speaking on this occasion,Mr.  Supratik Ghosh, Managing Head, Friday Release said “Women are the pillars of our life. There is a woman behind every man’s success. So they deserve something special. To celebrate their journey and make them feel special we organized this adda session.”

There was a live band music performance and Karaoke session. People thoroughly enjoyed the whole adda session. There was a wide range of lip smacking food and drinks for everyone.

