Wonders one can do for LOVE: Saanjher Baati

True love transforms the darkness of one’s life and shines bright to surpass the perils that may come forth. A successful relationship is a result of trust, compassion and understanding.

This July, Star Jalsha’s latest offering – ‘Saanjher Baati’, showcases a sweet and beautiful love story filled with emotions, conflicts and heartwarming moments. The show traces the lives of Charu and Arjoman and their journey of rising above norms that define relationships. At the core of the story is the relationship between the protagonists and how they both go lengths to fulfill each other’s dreams and complement each other in pursuing their passion.

Charu, a simple attractive village girl, becomes an object of envy for her stepmother, Jhumpa, and stepsister Chumki. With kindness and courage as her biggest strengths, she endures all hardships inflicted by them, with a smile. Charu harbors a dream to fulfill her passion of making sweets. She yearns to open her sweet shop but due to circumstances, fails to do so. Fate intervenes when she gets married to Arjoman, son of North Kolkata’s Mullick family- well known sweet makers of the city.

Produced by Acropolis Entertainment, the creators of everlasting and iconic love stories like Irabotir Chupkotha, Bodhuboron, and Milon Tithi, Saanjher Baati will showcase Debchandrima Singha Roy and Rezwan Rabbani Sheikh in the lead roles. The show also marks the comeback of celebrated Actress June Maliawho plays a pivotal character in the show.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Snigdha Basu, Producer, Saanjher Baati said, “Our relationship and journey with Star Jalsha has been remarkable with a gamut of memorable shows and characters we have presented together. Our new show on Jalsha is ‘Saanjher Baati’ which is a story of hope and courage. Hope is a good thing, perhaps the best of all good things, and a good thing never dies. The protagonist, Charu is an embodiment of strength, courage and optimism. We can’t wait to take our viewers on Charu’s magical journey to success.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sagnik Ghosh, EVP & Channel Head- Star Jalsha and Jalsha Movies said, “Over the last decade, Bengal has witnessed several everlasting love stories on Star Jalsha. It has been a constant companion throughout these timeless romances. Saanjher Baati explores a journey of two beautiful souls and how they draw courage and strength from each other to overcome all odds. The show is a delightful concoction of unconditional love and companionship. We are hopeful that this beautiful tale will touch the heartstrings of Bengal.”

Saanjher Baati is all set to launch on 1st July 2019 at 6 PM, Mon-Sun only on Star Jalsha SDandStar Jalsha HD.

