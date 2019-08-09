Workshop on ‘Water Efficiency and Management in Real Estate’ organized by CREDAI Bengal

CREDAI Bengal organized a Workshop on ‘Water Efficiency and Management in Real Estate’ to discuss the need for implementing a proper water policy in the real estate industry in West Bengal in tandem with the state Government and other agencies, thereby attempting to put in place a plan to conserve water and implement scientific usage of water resources in the real estate industry.



The real estate industry amongst many other industries is a high consumer of water and hence there is an urgent need to draft a proper policy framework in the building sector by monitoring and controlling water usages across sites. The two-hour workshop deliberated on the possibilities of reducing water consumption by 40 to 50%, water recycling, re-use of water, rainwater harvesting, landscaping with native species, water management systems, composting toilets, waterless urinals etc.



According to Mr Nandu Belani, President, CREDAI Bengal, “We have come up with a very relevant subject for discussion in this workshop as water scarcity is a scourge that climate change has brought upon us. Climate patterns have changed, leading to extreme weather conditions. We are seeing before our eyes how Chennai is facing a drought and have been shocked to see a major world city Cape Town prepare itself for ‘day zero’ as they began to run out of their water reserves. Since we represent an industry which consumes large amounts of water, this workshop helped to shed light on how to preserve and conserve it. We had a very meaningful discussion between stakeholders of the Government, architecture community, greening experts and real estate builders through during which we discussed how significant the ‘Energy–Water-Food-Nexus’ is for the benefit of posterity and how we need to urgently introduce a ‘new water-balance’ in the real estate sector.”



A panel discussion too took place on the following topics :

Water issues in India

Growing demand

Water efficiency measures at design stage

Water use reduction

Rain water harvesting

Monitoring and control

Case studies

The Panelists were :

Tapas Kumar Gupta, Chief Engineer, West Bengal Pollution Control Board

M. Selvasaru, Managing Director, LEAD (Leed & IGBC Fellow)

Abin Choudhury, Chief, Abin Design Studio

Amit Sarda, Partner, Simplex Real Estate

Ashish Acharjee, Architect

