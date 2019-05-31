World Book of Records Honours Stand Up Comedian Kapil Sharma

Stand-up Comedian Kapil Sharma was recently honoured by World Book of Records, London, for being one of the most viewed stand-up comedians in India and abroad, and for standing for and promoting animal rights. Kapil Sharma was bestowed with the Certificate of Honour at Filmcity, Mumbai, by International Singer Daler Mehndi who is also the Brand Ambassador of World Book of Records, Santosh Shukla – Advocate, Supreme Court & President, World Book of Records, Usman Khan – Music Director and Adjudicator, World Book of Records, Mumbai and Dr. Rajeev Shrivastav – President, World Book of Records, Maharashtra.

Kapil Sharma who received the honour in the presence of his mother, at Filmcity, attributed his success to his mother’s blessings. “I sincerely thank World Book of Records, London and the entire team – Virendra Sharma, Dr. Diwakarr Sukul, Santosh Shukla, Daler Mehndi and Usman Khan for giving me this honour. I am in felicity with the love and respect that you all have shown me and hoping you will continue to do the same.”

World Book of Records (WBR) is one of the leading organizations in international certification of world records. It works from UK, USA, Australia, Mauritius and India and has a global network. WBR also honours personalities and lists places of outstanding contribution for humanity and universal peace. The World Book of Records has, in the past, honoured prominent personalities of the world including Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji Maharaj – Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh, India, Sarod Maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan India, Dr. HR Nagendra (USA), Music Director Bappi Lahiri (India), Shri Yogendrasinh Solanki – Chairman, 11th RANA Convention(USA), Yogi Coudoux (France), Mr. Pawan Kailey (UK), Mr. Khooshvin Balgobin Perth (Western Australia), Svetlana Agrawal – Singer-Actor (Belarus), Nepali actress Bhuban Chand and various other personalities from the Public and Government segments. The World Book of Records is all set to honour Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar as well.

