WORLD DIABETES DAY & CHILDREN’S DAY

Juvenile diabetes, as we know, has become a growing concern within the society. It is now known as Type I diabetes and is most often diagnosed in children and young adults whose bodies do not make insulin. Some symptoms include frequent urination, extreme thirst, hunger and fatigue, blurry vision, slow healing of cuts and bruises, and weight loss. With this in view, on the occasion of ‘World Diabetes Day’, Ruby General Hospital had organized an interactive awareness session on ‘Juvenile Diabetes & other Paediatric Endocrine Problems’ at Ruby General Hospital, from 4.00pm to 5.30pm. The speakers had been Dr. Ajitesh Roy, Senior Consultant Endocrinologist, Ruby General Hospital and Dr. Nicola Flynn, Senior Consultant Paediatric and Neonatology, Ruby General Hospital. It was followed by a question and answer session. A special package had also been offered free of cost for all the people on the occasion of World Diabetes Day in the Outdoor Department. It included TSH, Blood Glucose test, live demonstration of Non Diabetic food, Foot care and a Scientific session.

November 14, is also celebrated as Children’s Day all over the country. On this special occasion, a token of gift had been given to all the children who had been admitted in the hospital as well as all the children who had been present in the outdoor department on the day.

