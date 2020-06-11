World Environment Day Celebration at MAKAUT

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), WB has celebrated World Environment Day at their Haringhata Campus today. They have taken such great initiative on the occasion of the World Environment day to encourage awareness and environmental protection. The fact is that the current environmental crisis is a warning that we must observe collectively. We must now primarily rethink our relationship with the living world, with natural ecosystems and their biodiversity.

On this occasion, MAKAUT has advised all their faculty members and students to take that initiative by planting more and more trees at their own places and send a video recording of that tree plantation to the university. It’s all about to understand the importance of nature.

The event was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof.(Dr.) Saikat Maitra . He said that, “Apart from studies, this initiative should be taken by all the universities. Not only on the occasion of the World Environment Day but this should be done on a regular basis”. Prof. Maitra also said that, they have decided to plant about one lakh trees this year though about 250 saplings of various plants were planted today around the university as the first step towards a greener future by MAKAUT, WB.