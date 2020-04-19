Mon. Apr 20th, 2020

World Liver Day – Avoiding relapse – a fundamental step to combat rise in alcoholism leading to liver cirrhosis

Today is World Liver Day. There has been a rise in the number of cases of Alcholic Liver Cirrhosis. Along with medical assistance it is of utmost importance that these patients refrain from any amount of alcohol consumption or else the progress with be in vain. Usually patients give up alcohol easily within the first month. However, once they begin recuperating from medical assistance, they tend to relapse. Doctors at Fortis Anandapur said avoiding relapse – a fundamental step to combat rise in alcoholism leading to liver cirrhosis.

