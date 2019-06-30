World TV Premiere –Byomkesh Gotro is more brain than brawn

Jalsha Movies,has always been a pioneer to present the best of Bengali entertainment for its viewers on the small screen. With an eclectic mix of movies and a dynamic visual experience, the channel over the years has always taken the onus to showcase new blockbuster for its viewers. Jalsha Movies has also tried to bring the experience of a multiplex right at the homes of the Bengali audience.

Adding yet another feather to its diverse repertoire, Jalsha Movies will now showcase Byomkesh Gotro on 30th June at 8:00 PM.

Byomkesh Gatro is a detective thriller based on Saradindu Bandyopadhyay’s Rakter Daag. The central plot of the story revolves around Satyakam, a

self-proclaimed womaniser from a very well to do business family of Mussoorie. He visits Byomkesh and admits that his life is under threat. He also invites Byomkesh to visit Mussoorie. During his Mussoorie visit, Satyakam’s behaviour towards Bomkyesh’s wife Satyabati confirmed his self-proclaimed trait and created unavoidable disturbed circumstances too. During the same phase Satyakam also gets murdered mysteriously.

Boymkesh then starts investigating which reveals a dark history of Satyakam’s family and the culprit and certain good traits of Satyakam too.

Right from the poetic exchanges between Byomkesh, Satyabati and Ajit to the depth of their commentary on issues of historical and socio-political relevance Byomkesh Gotro is more brain than brawn. This is sure to provide the audience with some cerebral flavour on June 30th, 2019 at 8:00 PM.

