World TV Premiere –‘Rosogolla’, A warm hearted ode to the beloved sweet

Armed with cinematic splendour and a dynamic visual experience, Jalsha Movies, has been a pioneer in presenting the best of Bengali entertainment for its viewers on the small screen. With a diversified mix of movies, the channel over the years has always taken the onus to showcase new blockbusters replicating an ambience of multiplex at the homes of the viewers.

Adding yet another feather to its diverse repertoire, Jalsha Movies will now showcase ‘Rosogolla’, for its viewers on the small screen. Based on the real-life story of the inventor of famous Bengali sweet ‘Rosogolla’, the story is about the life and work of Nobin Chandra Das. Nobin Das has been portrayed as a young man with a romantic heart and a brilliant mind. He did set his heart on making the most delicious sweet of all time for his wife, Khirodmoni. As a part of creating something new, he faced many trial and tribulations, alienated himself from his loved ones but finally emerged victorious.

Right from the poetic exchanges between Nobin Chandra Das and his wife Khirodmoni to the portrayal of the socio-political situation of Kolkata, ‘Rosogolla’ is sure to provide the audience with a love story full of innocence, struggle and aspirations on Sunday, 21st July, 2019 at 8:00 PM.

