World’s most expensive chocolate from ITC’s Fabelle

Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates, the home-grown luxury chocolate brand from ITC Ltd, acclaimed for creating unparalled chocolate experiences in the country has taken the Indian luxury chocolate market to newer and greater heights. Fabelle has revealed its most expensive chocolate listed under GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® with the launch of its limited edition Fabelle Trinity- Truffles Extraordinaire. The chocolate was unveiled in the presence of the Legendary, Michelin Star Chef Philippe Conticini– who is credited for numerous innovations over the last three decades and is the co-curator of Fabelle’s Trinity – Truffles Extraordinaire. This range brings alive the cycle of life represented by the Creator, Nurturer and Destroyer in a box of unique handcrafted truffles, each representing a concept. The limited edition offering will be encased in a unique, hand-made wooden box, each containing 15 truffles, each weighing approximately 15 gms. The made-to-order box will be available at an indulgent price of INR 1, 00,000 (inclusive of taxes)

The Trinity – Truffles Extraordinaire range that represents the Creator, Nurturer and Destroyer is co-curated by Chef Philippe Conticini and Fabelle’s Master Chocolatiers using some of the rarest ingredients and finest single origin cacaos in the world. Consumers and chocolate connoisseurs in India will experience Fabelle’s signature multi-sensorial and multi- textural experience through this trio of truffles, each of which are an expression of a hero ingredient representing the cycle of life. Like the coconut which symbolizes the beginning in Creator, the rare Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee in Nurturer or the Grand Cru dark chocolate in Destroyer, each master piece unfolds a mystical story for the Indian consumers to experience.

The Creator Truffle, the first in the series symbolizes the start of the life cycle with creation echoed in the celebration of the complete, resplendent fruit, coconut. The sensorial journey starts with the creamy Belgian white chocolate shells, signifying purity that brings a new form into this world layered with three expressions of coconut; toasted coconut ganache infused with Tahitian vanilla beans, which are extremely rare as only 0.07% of world’s vanilla production comes from Tahiti. The roasted coconut crunch, and crispy coconut praline made in Kayambe milk chocolate with a dash of French sea salt is further embellished with a Vanuatu origin milk chocolate, sourced from the ‘far east of the globe’, the cocoa growing area where the sun rises first, symbolizing the beginning/ inception of a creation.

The Nurturer Truffle, the second in the series represents the sun’s nurturing energy in its purest and most radiant form that can be felt on the ‘equator’ where coffee and cocoa is grown in abundance. The flavours of these celebrated fruits from the ‘tropic’ have been infused in this creation which has the base of a new type of chocolate made from a blend of Ghana dark chocolate and Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee, a classification of coffee grown in the Blue Mountains of Jamaica which has a reputation for being one of the most expensive and sought-after coffees in the world.The creation is further intricately layered with Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee ganache; a crispy coffee powder crunch and a crunchy coffee-almond praline in shells. Topped elegantly with a pearl of Ruby chocolate, this second creation offers a more mature flavour profile, appealing to the senses and is based on the spiritual principle of learning and progressing through life.

The Destroyer Truffle, the third in the series descends into eternal depths with a truffle that puts cocoa back in the centre as you complete the circle of life. The creation is encased in a shell of Venezuelan 72% dark chocolate with black olive and woody notes, and St Domingue dark chocolate, both sourced from the ‘extreme west’ with spicy and wine notes, representing the agony and the ecstasy of a total eclipse. Inside it are three distinct dense and soft layers; a Grand Cru dark chocolate ganache, Piedmont hazelnut and almond praline and a black pepper infused crunch, finished in a crumpled form. Making the ‘Trinity’ whole.

The launch of the Trinity – Truffles Extraordinaire series is a testament of the brand’s commitment in offering Indian consumers undisputedlyextra ordinary chocolate experiences.Two chocolate experts, one a globally celebrated chef and the other an Indian chocolate expert have come together to create this experience. Fabelle’s state-of-the-art manufacturing expertise, single origin cocoa expertise, craftsmanship of its Master Chocolatiers and in-depth understanding of the Indian chocolate consumer combined with Chef Philippe Conticini’s global understanding and experience in creating unique experiences for global consumers over three decades have come together to create this. It took months of ideation, extensive research, finding the best ingredients, sourcing them, innumerable trials and putting it all together over relentless days of craftsmanship, all in the pursuit to craft the finest chocolates in India that rival the best in the world. Also, to ensure absolute perfection with the tastes and textures of each Fabelle chocolate creation, the chocolates have been extensively tested.

Since its launch in 2016, Fabelle has been pioneering innovative launches with the endeavour to grow, evolve and develop the Indian chocolate palette and has emerged to be a trendsetter in the luxurychocolate segment. From launching the Elementsre-imagined range that is inspired by the 5 elements of nature, the Gianduja range which is inspired by Napolean era’s Italian Delicacy to introducing India to the fourth type of chocolate – the Ruby chocolate to the latest Dark Milk chocolate. Fabelle has been instrumental in crafting chocolates that are inspired by beyond ordinary.

Expressing his delight on setting higher benchmarks for the Indian luxury chocolate market, Mr. Anuj Rustagi – Chief Operating Officer – Chocolates, Confectionary, Coffee and New Categories – Food Division, ITC Limited.said“ We at Fabelle are extremely happy for setting new benchmarks not just in the Indian luxury chocolate market but also now in the world with achieving the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS feat. At Fabelle, handcrafting priceless, uplifting and unmatched tasting experiences for chocolate connoisseurs is at the very heart of who we are. Our emphasis has always been on quality and the approach entirely artisanal and Trinity – Truffles Extraordinaire serves as a perfect testament to the same. This master piece is a reflection of best of both the worlds coming together. With Chef Philippe Conticini’s international expertise and Fabelle’s understanding of Indian chocolate consumer preferences and institutional strength, we have been able to deliver a world-class product which we take pride in. After several months of R&D, we have delivered a product, in which India can take pride in and stayed committed in our constant endeavour of being at the forefront of introducing Indian consumers to distinct chocolate experiences.”

Sharing his experience on co-curating Trinity with Fabelle, Michelin Star Chef Philippe Conticini, shared “Being a part of something so experiential, thought provoking and innovative has always been my passion.

I am glad to have found a partner in Fabelle to work on a complex and ambitious project in bringing alive the concept of ‘Trinity’ in the form of a Truffle range. It’s heartening to know that with expert Fabelle master chocolatiers, we were able to deliver an unparalleled, first-of-its-kind chocolate product from India, setting a new global benchmark”.

This product will be available on made-to-order basis from October 23rd2019 onwards.

Where:

· Fabelle at The Chocolate Boutique, ITC Sonar, JBS Haldane Avenue, Kolkata; 033 23004407

· Fabelle at Quest Mall, Syed Amir Ali Avenue, Beck Bagan, Ballygunge, Kolkata, +91 7604053717

About ITC Foods: ITC’s branded packaged foods business is one of the fastest growing foods businesses and the third largest foods company in India, driven by the market standing and consumer franchise of its popular brands – Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Bingo!, Yippee!, Kitchens of India, B Natural, Mint-o, Candyman and GumOn. The Foods business is today represented in multiple categories in the market – Staples, Spices, Ready-to-Eat, Snack Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and the newly introduced Juices & Beverages. ITC’s Foods brands delight millions of households with a wide range of differentiated, value-added products developed by leveraging ITC’s in-house R&D capabilities, deep consumer understanding, knowledge of preferred Indian tastes, agri-sourcing & packaging strengths, and an unmatched distribution network. ITC’s uncompromising commitment to the health and safety of its consumers ensures adherence to the highest levels of quality, safety and hygiene standards in manufacturing processes and in the supply chain. All ITC-owned manufacturing units are Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) certified. The quality performance of all manufacturing units is monitored continuously online. Going beyond process control, ITC ensures that quality standards are scrupulously adhered to while choosing ingredients that go into the preparation of its food products. The business continues to invest in every aspect of manufacturing, distribution and marketing to ensure that it can leverage emerging opportunities and fulfill its aspiration of being the most trusted provider of branded packaged foods in the country. ITC’s Foods business also exports its products to the key geographies of North America, Africa, Middle East and Australia.

