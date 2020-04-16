Worried about Poila boishakh turning into a boring “akla” boishakh amidst this lockdown?- Binge to the rescue

Those who are fretting over not being able gorge on delectable delicacies on the Bengali New Year due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, there seems to be a ray of hope. Like other traditional restaurants, Binge Baefikar, the six months old , Healthy yet tasty food brand has launched a special Paila Baisakh Fare to let its health freak consumers indulge their palate with an array of mouth-watering traditional Bengali delicacies this Bengali New Year from its kitchen to add a dash of enthusiasm during the Bengali new year festival despite lockdown. This way Binge Baefikar has not let Poila Baisakh turning into a boring akla baisakh with its exclusive Nobobarsho Menu and helps the Bengalis enjoy the first day of the year 1427 .

The special Paila Baisakh treat includes Luchi,Sada Bhat, Bengali Pulao, Cholar Dal, Dhokar Dalna, Channar Rossa,Rohu Kaliya, Sorshe Pomphret, Sorshe fish, Kosha Mangsho ,Murgir jhol alu diye, Chingri malaikari,Mishti doi,Rosogolla…… ,Amm doi…. Chom chom..

This nabobarsho menu will be available from tomorrow onwards and will be available for few days till the demand is there.

Speaking on the occasion , Anisha Mohta, founder of Binge Baefikar , said, “ Paila Baisakh ushers into the Bengali New Year which is a time filled with hope, new beginning. However due to lockdown period, people are not being able to go and eat outside due to the outbreak of the pandemic Coronavirus. We at Binge Baefikar have decided to celebrate the Paila Baisakh the Bengali way and pamper our consumers with lipsmacking Bengali dishes this one day at home only. Our regular healthy yet tasty food items like Brown Rice Biryani , Gluten free Pizza, gluten free momo and Wrap will be also available for those who still pamper themselves with healthy food.”

We have crafted the new range of healthy snacks using best healthy ingredients that have blended effectively health with taste.

All these traditional food items are available through swiggy and zomato. Binge Baefikar – the city based healthy food brand, introduced in November, 2019 by Anisha Mohta, a young food entrepreneur, offers food striking the right balance between taste and nutrition. Binge Baefikar had launched its cloud kitchen in presence of celebrated actor Prasenjit in Tollygunge area. Operating through Cloud Kitchen format, Binge Baefikar as it suggests, aptly serves the needs of those foodies in Kolkata who like binge eating but want to shift to healthy eating thus enhancing their health quotient. The fare includes options which are free from gluten, butter, sugar and dairy. The brand has developed curated recipes for those following Keto, Vegan and Gluten-Free diets as well.

Binge Bae fikar has also opened a cloud kitchen at Harrington Street area that enables consumers staying in Park Street, Esplanade, Camac Street, Hochi Minh Sarani , Shakespeare Sarani and adjacent area. It also offers food from its existing cloud kitchen at Prince Anwar Shah Road.

Apart from Swiggy and Zomato, there are two special nos where people can order. Binge Baefikar’s special no at Prince Anwar Shah road cloud kitchen no 91 98302 29156, and the contact no for newly introduced cloud kitchen at Harrington Street is 91 98306 03264