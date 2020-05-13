Thu. May 14th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Wrangler® Launches First-Ever Indigood™ Collection Using Foam-Dye Technology and Eliminating 100 Percent of Water in Denim Dyeing

2 min read

Wrangler® which is a part of Kontoor Brands, Inc. introduces the first denim apparel dyed with foam, an innovative technique that uses 100 percent less water than conventionally-dyed denim*. The global product launch of foam-dyed denim follows Wrangler’s promise to discover and implement throughout its supply chain the most sustainable ways for dyeing denim.

The introduction of Indigood™ foam-dyed denim represents Brand’s continued commitment to using our global scale to advance the denim industry while maintaining the authenticity, quality and style that consumers expect from Wrangler.

Indigood™ Foam-Dye entirely replaces the traditional water drums and chemical baths of traditional indigo dyeing, reducing by 100 percent the amount of water* required to turn denim that beloved shade of indigo blue. The new dyeing process also reduces energy use and waste by more than 60 percent compared to the traditional denim dyeing process. 

The Indigood™ products will be featured in the ICONS Collection, giving consumers access to Wrangler’s most iconic products with the highest level of sustainability available on the denim market today. In addition, with absolutely no compromise to quality, the Indigood™ products include recycled cotton, laser and ozone finishing. The collection includes both male and female jeans, shirts and jackets in dark and light shades.

More Stories

2 min read

Animal Planet’s new documentary ‘The Zoo: COVID-19 and Animals’ looks at the effects of corona virus on animals

1 min read

Future of Kolkata Durgapujo 2020

2 min read

ITC expands Aashirvaad Svasti fresh dairy portfolio with launch of Lassi in Kolkata

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

Animal Planet’s new documentary ‘The Zoo: COVID-19 and Animals’ looks at the effects of corona virus on animals

1 min read

Future of Kolkata Durgapujo 2020

2 min read

Wrangler® Launches First-Ever Indigood™ Collection Using Foam-Dye Technology and Eliminating 100 Percent of Water in Denim Dyeing

2 min read

ITC expands Aashirvaad Svasti fresh dairy portfolio with launch of Lassi in Kolkata

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Contact Us

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |
Translate »