Wrangler® Launches First-Ever Indigood™ Collection Using Foam-Dye Technology and Eliminating 100 Percent of Water in Denim Dyeing

Wrangler® which is a part of Kontoor Brands, Inc. introduces the first denim apparel dyed with foam, an innovative technique that uses 100 percent less water than conventionally-dyed denim*. The global product launch of foam-dyed denim follows Wrangler’s promise to discover and implement throughout its supply chain the most sustainable ways for dyeing denim.

The introduction of Indigood™ foam-dyed denim represents Brand’s continued commitment to using our global scale to advance the denim industry while maintaining the authenticity, quality and style that consumers expect from Wrangler.

Indigood™ Foam-Dye entirely replaces the traditional water drums and chemical baths of traditional indigo dyeing, reducing by 100 percent the amount of water* required to turn denim that beloved shade of indigo blue. The new dyeing process also reduces energy use and waste by more than 60 percent compared to the traditional denim dyeing process.

The Indigood™ products will be featured in the ICONS Collection, giving consumers access to Wrangler’s most iconic products with the highest level of sustainability available on the denim market today. In addition, with absolutely no compromise to quality, the Indigood™ products include recycled cotton, laser and ozone finishing. The collection includes both male and female jeans, shirts and jackets in dark and light shades.