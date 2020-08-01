Navigation
Wrangler launches “Traveler Lite Jeans”
This season Wrangler launches “Traveler Lite Jeans”, widening their best-selling range “Traveler”. Traveler uses knit-fabric combination that look like denim; but feel like sweat pants. With the new addition of Traveler Lite, they have notched up the comfort quotient by using innovative knit fabric made with hollow yarn, making these jeans much lighter. Some of the Traveler Lite jeans also come with Silver Shield Technology to keep the jeans fresh even after multiple uses. These unique features in the jeans make it the ultimate companion for your adventures enhancing the comfort while also keeping the style up the ante. 

Wrangler® is available at exclusive Wrangler stores, major department stores, leading apparel stores and popular e-commerce websites.

