Wed. Apr 29th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Wranglers Traveler Lite Denims

1 min read

Ever felt the rush in you to take a trip to the steepest mountains, thinking to hit the road for the longest drive of your life, or zip off on a motorcycle in search of adventure?  For those who venture out on these daring journeys; Wrangler is with you! The iconic denim brand Wrangler embodies the courageous spirit by making apparel that can handle themselves, while you go on about your everyday adventure.

This season Wrangler launches “Traveler Lite Jeans”, widening their best-selling range “Traveler”. Traveler uses knit-fabric combination, that look like denim; but feel like sweat pants. With the new addition of Traveler Lite, they have notched up the comfort quotient by using innovative knit fabric made with hollow yarn, making these jeans much lighter. Some of the Traveler Lite jeans also come with Silver Shield Technology to keep the jeans fresh even after multiple uses. These unique features in the jeans make it the ultimate companion for your adventures enhancing the comfort while also keeping the style up the ante. 

