Wrong Number avaliable in your local theatres

Wrong number helps to understand regarding trust of yourself and identity of yours. Dont try to erase your character in terms to get beloved or promoted in that culture which is not for you. A family drama of todays life which is very common. Prescence of night life cant be good for your health and carrier & also sex is not important than any relations.

Directed By Pandit Subhendu with casting like Sayoni,Durga,Samadarshi and so on.

Picture Courtesy :- Rajib Mukherjee