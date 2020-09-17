WTP Goyenda Junior – A fascinating story of a teenage crime fiction fan and a senior detective duo!

Jalsha Movies has always been screening contemporary and captivating films in all hue

and shades for its viewers. The channel has consistently taken the onus to showcase new blockbusters replicating an ambience of multiplex at the home of the viewers. Decked with cinematic splendour and superior visual experience Jalsha Movies will now showcase World TV Premiere Goyenda Junior on 20thSeptemberat 1:00 PM. Released in 2019, “Goyenda Junior” is directed by MainakBhaumik. The film stars the father son duo Rwitobroto Mukherjee -Shantilal Mukherjee and Anusha Viswanathan in leading roles.

The central plot of the film revolves around the mysterious death of Misthtanno Samrat’ Dibyendu Bagchi in his surprise birthday party. Rwitobroto assists senior police detectiveShantilalto bring light to a ‘perfect crime’ where the murder seems to appear as a natural death.

This mystery drama capturing the ethos of today’s youth – from their lingo to their moments of embarrassment and tension is sure to brighten the Sunday afternoon of the viewers.

