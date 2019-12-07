XLRI announces commencement of its Delhi-NCR Campus from June 2020

XLRI – Xavier School of Management announces plans to start the Delhi-NCR Campus for the academic Session 2020-2022. In the first phase, two sections of 60 students each for the Business Management programme(2020-22 batch) will be granted addmission. XLRI will be shortly applying for AICTE approval.

Registration for Xavier Admission Test (XAT-2020) has been extended till 10th December and as a special gesture late registration fees have been waived off this year.

The new state-of-the-art campus spread over an area of 36.34 acres is getting ready with infrastructure required for 240 students in the first phase. The new campus has earned a Gold-level Green Building Certification.

XLRI’s new campus in New Delhi will have the same pedagogy and curriculum as XLRI – Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur and the faculty from the main campus will also be taking classes at the new campus. Students who get through XAT will be able to get the admission to XLRI’s Delhi-NCR campus. The choice will have to be made while applying for XAT-2020 Entrance Test.

The foundation stone for the Jhajjar campus in Delhi-NCR was laid on 16 January 2017. Shri Om Prakash Dhankar, Cabinet minister, Government of Haryana unveiled the plaque of the foundation and Rev. Anil Couto, Archbishop of Delhi, blessed the foundation stone.

XLRI’s Delhi-NCR campus is located in Jhajjar District, at Naurangpur which is 25 kms. from Gurugram and is centrally connected to the main districts like Delhi, Gurgaon and Rewari.

While announcing the admission for the first batch of Delhi-NCR campus Fr. P. Christie S.J., Director, XLRI-Xavier School of Management said “ XLRI is India’s First B-School and for seventy years we had just one campus at Jamshedpur. With India slated to become the fifth-largest economy in the world in the near future, there is a concomitant need for more business leaders. XLRI took a strategic decision to expand its footprint across the country and set up new campuses in the North, West and Southern parts of India. We are glad to announce that XLRI’s Delhi-NCR campus is all set to start with 120 students for Business Management programme from 2020 academic session after the AICTE approval process is completed.”



