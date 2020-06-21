Sun. Jun 21st, 2020

Yoga boosts immune system against Covid 19 virus: PM

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, addressed the nation today on the occasion of International Day of Yoga via video conference. Prime Minister said, International Yoga Day is a day of solidarity. This is the day of universal brotherhood. Due to COVID-19 global health emergency, this year International Yoga Day is being observed through the electronic and digital platform.

Prime Minister said, People are practising Yoga at their homes with their entire families.

He said, Yoga has brought us together.

The Huge participation of people in ‘My Life – My Yoga’ video blogging competition from across the globe reflects the growing popularity of yoga, he said.

Today, all of us should stay away from large gathering and practice yoga at home with our families. This year’s theme is ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family’. Yoga promotes family bonding as children, youngsters, elders in family come together to practise yoga, there is a flow of positive energy in home. Yoga also promotes emotional stability, PM added.

“Yoga boosts immune system of the body. You must include Pranayama in your daily life. Pranayama Yoga or breathing exercises strengthens our respiratory system. It is more relevant in the current times as it is the respiratory system of the body that is most adversely affected by the Covid19 virus”, Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister said, yoga has emerged as a force for unity. It deepens the bonds of humanity as it does not discriminate. It goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations. Anybody can embrace Yoga. If we can fine tune our chords of health and hope, the day is not far away when world will witness the success of healthy and happy humanity. Yoga can definitely help us make this happen.

“As  conscious citizens, we will move forward  as a family and society in unison. We will try to make ‘Yoga at home and Yoga with family’ a part of our lives. We will surely succeed, we will surely win”, Prime Minister added.

