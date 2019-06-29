Sun. Jun 30th, 2019

Young Turks of Kolkata Donate Blood under Gift An Organ vertical of Young Indians

13 hours ago

Young Indians (YI) Kolkata in association with Project Life Force organized blood donation camps on the 13th and 14th of June on the occasion of World Blood Donation Day. The camps were held at Eco Space and Technopolis. It saw a super response were over 100 people came forward each day to donate blood and pledge their support to this noble cause. The camps were helping under the Gift An Organ vertical of Young Indians.

