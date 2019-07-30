Youth Association- Mohammad Ali Park Puja will be held at Central Avenue Fire Station

Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park, one of the most popular Durga Pujas of Central Kolkata gets permission by Sujit Bose to organise the Puja at Central Avenue Fire Station. The Puja work will start by the end of this week. Today’s inspection was done at Central Avenue Police Station which was attended by: Sri. Sujit Bose, Fire Minister; Sri. Tapas Roy, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs; Smt. Smita Bakshi, MLA; Smt. Rehana Khatun, Councillor & many others..

Speaking to the media, Mr. Surendra Kr. Sharma, General Secretary of Md. Ali Park Durga Pujasaid, “We are thankful to Sri Sujit Bose for giving us the permission to organise the Puja at Central Avenue Fire Station. After the huge success over the years, where we received multiple awards from different segments, the entire team of Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park is fully charged up for this year also. We are confident that people would appreciate our efforts this year too.”, he added inviting everyone to come to the puja with family and friends.

About Youth Association of Md. Ali Park: One of the most popular Durga Pujas of Central Kolkata that one must visit is theMohammad Ali Park Durga Puja that is held every year and showcases magnificent architecture. The Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja Samity has won several awards in different categories and hence it is also considered as one of the prestigious Durga Puja in Kolkata which is organized by the Youth Association established in 1969. This is one of the most prestigious clubs ofNorth & Central Kolkata.

