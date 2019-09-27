Youth Association of Md. Ali Park Celebrates 51st Year with the Theme Murugan Temple of Kerala

This year Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park with the conception of Prasanta Pal brings forward an unimaginable theme Murugan Temple of Kerala. The most popular Durga Puja of Central Kolkata will be held at Central Avenue Fire Station.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Surendra Kr. Sharma, General Secretary of Md. Ali Park Durga Puja said, “After the huge success of Golden Jubilee year, the entire team of Youth Association of Md. Ali Park is fully charged up for this year. We are looking forward to promote ‘Folk Art form Murugan’. It is a traditional art form in which considerable importance is given to symbolism, rich detailing, bright colors and intricate drawing. It looks so genuine that people who visit the pandal will take it as a real temple. The artists have used around 2 lakh Thermocol Sheets and taken lot of pain to make this temple look old and authentic.”

Mohammed Ali Park stunned the city last year with its Padmaavat-inspired mandap, which also featured the idols decked in traditional Rajasthani garb. Interestingly, the Puja started in the year 1969 from Tara Chand Dutta Street, but owing to its ascending popularity, it was moved to Md. Ali Park. But this year, the Puja is moving its venue yet again for safety concerns and will be held at the Central Avenue Fire Station. In March, there was a subsidence and cracks developed in the walls of an underground British-era reservoir. After inspection by civic officials, fire personnel and experts from Jadavpur University, it was decided to shift the Puja for safety reasons. After the wall collapsed, the KMC shut down the park for visitors.

Year of Initiation: 1969

Artist: Prasanta Pal

Height of Mandap: 40 FeetAboutYouth Association of Md. Ali Park : One of the most popular Durga Pujas of Central Kolkata that one must visit is the Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja that is held every year and showcases magnificent architecture. The Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja Samity has won several awards in different categories and hence it is also considered as one of the prestigious Durga Puja in Kolkata which is organized by the Youth Association established in 1969. This is one of the most prestigious clubs of North & Central Kolkata.

