By Pallavi & Subhankar : Zee Bangla Football League (ZBFL), a new platform for the football lovers, which was started from 26th May in association with Indian Football Association (IFA) got their joint winners in the finale. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited has taken a great initiative indeed.

360 new sporting talents from 16 districts and 4 football clubs from West Bengal got the chance to showcase their talents. Amongst them ZBFL got their joint winners, the under 19 team of East Bengal and Mohunbagan. There were various nominations for different awards, where the coach of burdawan got the fair play award, Golden Boot (highest number of goal scored) trophy was given to Subho Ghosh of East Bengal and Golden Ball ( best player) award was handed over to Deep Saha of Mohunbagan team. Also each of them received a prize money of rupees two lakhs along with the trophies. Both the winning team got a cheque of 40 lakhs individually. The prizes were given by honourable sports icon Sourav Ganguly, Samrat Ghosh, Business Head-Bangla Cluster,ZEEL, and other eminent personalities. Artists associated with Zee Bangla serials were also present to increase the glamour of the evening.

ZBFL got amazing response from the audience also. Football lovers made this event more successful. Zee has created a massive platform for the new talents and the initiative is praiseworthy indeed.

