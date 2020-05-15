ZEE5 Global Brings Together Top Bangla Artistes to Recreate ‘Abar Jombe Mela’ in a message of hope for Bangladesh

Amid the global pandemic comes a song of hope, of looking forward to a better day. ZEE5 Global brings alive again the ever-popular folk song “Abar Jombe Mela” in an all-new format rendered by Bangladesh’s youth icons. The song is being released today across all ZEE5 platforms. The initiative is in association with Dettol & supported by Nestle.

In January ’20, at a huge event in Dhaka, ZEE5, the largest global video streaming platform for South Asians and beyond, shared its plans for Bangladesh and announced the rollout of various initiatives to drive growth in the market through strong local collaborations. The intent was encapsulated in the theme ‘Stronger Together’, thereby kickstarting a journey of deep collaboration and partnership that’s only grown from strength to strength over the last several weeks.

The current situation however has caused some of the on-ground initiatives, that were well underway and even scheduled to launch like the Bangladesh Talent Hunt and shoot of the Originals, to be pushed out by a few weeks till the situation stabilizes. The joint team working on these initiatives was further disappointed with the traditional Pohela Boishakh and Ramadan celebrations being marred due to the pandemic.

However, in the darkest of times, the resilience of the Bangladeshi people has always shone through. “Biswa Obak Cheye Robe: Towards Hope” – A ZEE5 initiative in collaboration with Good Company – An Asiatic 360 Content Initiative is a song thatsalutes this resilience in these difficult times.

Amit Goenka, CEO, ZEE International and ZEE5 Global said,” Bangladesh is a hugely important market for us, and this song, symbolizing hope, is being launched with the specific intent of celebrating the spirit and resilience of the people of Bangladesh as they navigate these challenging times. We look forward to rolling out our plans for this exciting market soon.”

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, “With the world going through a difficult time during this lockdown period, we wanted to share a special message of hope with the people of Bangladesh. Music has always played a significant role in Bangladesh traditions, and this song has a strong historical significance for Bangladeshis. With this reimagined song, we want to share a message of hope amongst the people to look beyond today towards a brighter future, especially during the auspicious month of Ramadan, and that we will get through this time soon.”

Originally created back in early 1972 in a newly independent Bangladesh, this folk song drives a strong message of hope and has been revived through a new composition by notable Bangladeshi composer and singer Raef Al Hasan Rafa. “It is an honor to be working with some of the best Bangladeshi talents on a song that means so much to my people and my country. This song has had so many renditions over the years and to be a part of that legacy is a matter of pride.” said Rafa.

The iconic line-up includes renowned musicians of the country – Zohad Reza Chaudhury, Elita Karim, Karishma Sanu Sovvota and top actors such as Ziaul Faruq Apurba, Zakia Bari Mamo, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Yash Rohan and Nazifa Tushy. The made-at-home video is directed by acclaimed director Krishnendu Chattopadhyay.

The song talks about hope and resilience and promises a happier tomorrow when festivities will return, at the end of a dark phase. Released not only in the of month of Boishakh but also in the auspicious month of Ramadan, when almost the whole of Bangladesh will be praying and hoping for the world to recover from this global pandemic, the song is a tribute to this undying spirit of Bangladeshis.

The 2015 hit single ‘Ude Jete Chai’ singer Elita Karim said, “This is a great initiative and to revive a legendary and immortal song that we have grown up listening to is an opportunity I am really thankful for.”

Director Krishnendu shared, “It is so important to propagate hope and belief among people through difficult times like these. I extend my sincere gratitude to each member of this production who has come forward and been a part of this project from their respective homes.”

Watch ‘Biswa Obak Cheye Robe’: Towards Hope here https://bit.ly/AbarJombeMela