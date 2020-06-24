Zippo launches new range of Windproof lighters specifically for the Indian audiences

Zippo is a brand known for its rich history and iconic products. Its legacy as a distinct and legendary symbol of America comes with years of service and product development. The brand has since then evolved over the years to become a global symbol. The marquee Zippo windproof lighter range is synonymous to great product quality and comes in a wide array of designs.

The latest offerings by the brand consist of a range of truly Indian lighters. The lighters combine American ingenuity with Indian beauty through their immaculate designing and quality build. Be it the tricolor peacock or the dark silhouette of a cricketer, the lighters would make for the perfect gift for anybody who appreciates quality craftsmanship. These lighters are completely windproof and make the classic ‘click’ sounds when opened, that is truly music to the ears.

Choose from an array of new designs available on the Zippo India website http://www.zippo.in/