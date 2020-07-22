Zobet forays into the cloud kitchen segment offering its eclectic menu to the the City of joy

‘Zobet’ in Turkish means ‘blessings’. True to its name, Zobet is a gift to the city’s culinary scene, with everyone now setting out to a new normal and looking forward to bet on the good times ahead. Nestled in the heart of the city, Zobet is a one-of-a kind gastropub with a global cuisine, complete with a bar and cocktail menu.

Zobet was scheduled to launch in March, however the spread of Covid-19 affected all walks of life and compelled people to stay indoors. Keeping in mind the safety and the wellbeing of the guests the launch had to be kept on hold. However, to keep the spirits high and bring around positivity, the brand has launched a cloud kitchen service for patrons.

Zobet is the brainchild of young entrepreneur, Mr. Nikhil Sekhani, “As most people prefer to stay at home during this time, Zobet has started its cloud kitchen service to enable them to enjoy the delectable culinary selection with an exquisite assortment of flavorful delicacies and innovative textures. The menu also features immunity-boosting food choices to nurture the wellbeing of patrons.”

Zobet has been designed by ace interior stylist Mr. Sumessh Menon from Mumbai and is inspired by the art deco soul of Kolkata. He has been associated with projects like Masala Bar, Silver Beach Café, Pa Pa Ya, Farzi Café to name a few in Mumbai. The menu has been curated by celebrity chef Mr Krishna Khetle, a stalwart in the Indian Culinary Industry. He is the former chef of KA hospitality (Yauatcha and Hakkasan) and has been associated with popular outlets like Café Mangii, Playboy India, Tiffin Box to name a few.

QUICK FACTS

– Located at Fort Knox, 4th floor in the prime locality of Camac Street in Kolkata and covers a 10,000 sq. ft. plus area pegging it to be one of the largest gastropubs in Kolkata

– The cloud kitchen service will offer an eclectic limited menu of the all day dining gastropub, curated by celebrity Chef Mr Krishna Khetle and executed by Head Chef Chef Ranjith Nath.

COVID’19: MEASURES & PRECAUTIONS

With the wellbeing of its staff and patrons holding paramount importance, the brand has personally crafted a step-by-step protocol to maintain the below hygiene levels:

ü Including regular sanitization of the outlet by fumigating the space on a daily basis

ü A sanitization dispenser at the kitchen

ü Thorough washing of the kitchen and utensils

ü Contactless deliveries

ü Masks and gloves worn by the staff at all times

ü Only 4 workers allowed in the kitchen

ü Mandatory temperature checks for staff as well as delivery partners

ü Mandatory installation and checks on Arogya Setu App.

ü In the packaging front, premium quality is being used to package the food and the box will include a checklist with details of the delivery person, rider sanitization and temperature check

DELIVERY: MENU & AGGREGATORS

Zobet has launched the cloud kitchen service with a limited delivery which includes some special immunity boosters as well. The immunity booster menu includes healthy dishes which are rich in minerals and vitamins, some of the special ones are ‘Zobet Chef Special Immunity Fruit Salad’, ‘Watermelon Feta and Chia Seed Salad’, ‘Mr.Lean’.

In addition to this the menu also includes all day classics, lip smacking appetizers, sandwiches, wraps and an array of main course items (variety of Continental and Indian fare, tandoor items, pizzas, dimsums, baos and a dedicated section to Asian and Chinese cuisine).

Zobet’s signature dishes include ‘Philadelphia Cream Cheese Dumpling’, ‘N.Y Death by Mushroom Pizza’, ‘Broccoli Mussalam’, ‘Tandoori Soya Chaap’, ‘Veg Falafel Wrap’, and the ‘North Indian Platter’ amongst the vegetarian options. The non-vegetarian signatures feature dishes like ‘Pepper Chicken Dumplings’, ‘Lamb Kibbeh’,’Chicken Shish Touk’, ‘Non Veg Koyle Ke Jhinge’, ‘Mutton Seekh Kabab Roll’ and ‘Tandoori Egg Ande ka Funda’, to name a few.

Those with a sweet tooth can relish the wide array of desserts like the ‘Hot Chocolate Mousse with Rum’, ‘The Blueberry Cheesecake’, ‘The Coconut Panna Cotta’ and ‘Classic Tiramisu’.

Zobet offers takeaway or delivery directly from the restaurant or via food delivery aggregators such as Swiggy, Zomato and Swiggy Genie. Ordering directly at the outlet offers the customer a special discount coupon or a dessert.