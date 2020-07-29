Zobet is all set to make this Rakshabandhan an extravagant affair to remember!

The relationship of a brother and sister cannot be put down into words. They fight with each other and can fight the world for each other. Needless to say, the festival of Rakhi, celebrates their beautiful bond. With the festival just around the corner we all struggle to find that perfect gift for our siblings each year. Zobet, the newest gastropub in town, promises to make this Rakhi an extra ordinary affair.

To make this momentous day special, patrons can order in a grand spread from Zobet’s eclectic food menu, which can be delivered to the guests at the comfort of their homes. The menu has an array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options to choose from. The vegetarian options include, ‘Philadelphia Cream Cheese Dumpling’, ‘Tibetan Shanghai Dumplig’ ‘N.Y Death by Mushroom Pizza’, ‘Tandoori Soya Chaap’, ‘Veg Falafal Wrap’, ‘Champagne Risotto’, to name a few. The non-vegetarian delicacies include, ‘Pepper Chicken Dumplings’, ‘Lamb Kibbeh’, ‘Chicken Shish Touk’, ‘Koyle Ke Jhinge’ and ‘Mutton Seekh Kabab Roll’, to name a few.

The desserts section includes the all time classics like, ‘Classic Tiramisu, ‘Hot Chocolate Mousse with Rum’ and ‘The Blueberry Cheesecake’ to name a few.

With all standard precautionary measures being maintained for deliveries, Zobet is offering an exciting 15% discount on all orders throughout the day on Monday, 3rd August, 2020. Guests can order directly at the outlet for the offer or via food aggregators like Zomato, Swiggy & Swiggy Genie. So, go ahead and surprise your kin, this Raksha bandhan, with an astounding selection of food from Zobet and make them feel special and cherished.

QUICK FACTS:

Address – Camac Street, Elgin road, Fort Knox building, 4th floor

Date – 3rd August, 2020 (Monday)

Time – 12:00 noon – 9:00 Pm