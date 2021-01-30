1 crore votes in sight, why the five-faced Shuvendu in praise of the Buddha-impatient? Suvendu Adhikari Prasing Left and Congress Leaders For Electoral Gain | kolkata

Since joining the BJP, Shuvendu Adhikari has been regularly praised by the Left and Congress leaders.

#Kolkata: He played a major role in the anti-land acquisition movement in Nandigram during the Left government Even while in the grassroots, he has been vocal in criticizing the Left However, since joining the BJP, the Left has been praising the Shuvendu Adhikari. The names of CPM leaders like Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Jyoti Basu, and more recently Promod Dasgupta, Binoy Chowdhury, Geeta Mukherjee, Bishwanath Mukherjee and Sukumar Sengupta. He even publicly appealed to the Left supporters to vote for the BJP

But why is Shuvendu suddenly so vocal in praise of the left? The BJP leader said, “I have never been against left politics I have opposed Harmads like Laxman Seth. ” Not only that, at the meeting in Tamluk on January 25, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Jyoti Basu and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the president of the provincial Congress, were also praised. He even praised the austerity measures of Left Front Chairman Biman Basu

Political analysts say that Shuvendu is behind this left-Congress alliance, which is actually the result of a clear vote. According to estimates, between 2018 and 2019 in Bengal, about 33 per cent of the votes from the Left and the Congress went to the Gerua camp. Dundee politician Shuvendu is desperately trying to retain that vote in the next assembly elections. However, the grassroots vote in the state has increased by only three percent during this period As a result, the BJP has won the lion’s share of the anti-grassroots vote from the Left-Congress camp.

The CPM leaders are also acknowledging that the huge number of anti-Trinamool voters should not lean back to the Left and the Congress again to ensure that the Left-Congress leaders continue to win their hearts and minds. Even if the BJP comes to power, the democratic atmosphere in the state will return, Shuvendu has repeatedly assured the Left supporters.

In the words of CPM leader Amiya Patra, “there may be a strong exercise in state politics with Shuvendu Adhikari. But we don’t give much importance to what he is saying Shuvendu Adhikari is talking a lot now, but when he was in the grassroots, he was holding big positions. His family members were also in more than one position Shuvendu Adhikari is suddenly praising the Left-Congress leaders for holding our votes in the hands of the BJP. But his attempt will not succeed Because in many districts, left-leaning people are starting to trust us again. ‘



Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee is also not trying to get a share of the 33 per cent votes cast in the Gerua camp. And if this attempt is successful, his job will be much easier in the difficult test of 2021

According to the 2016 election results, the BJP got 10.2 percent of the vote in the state In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP’s vote share rose sharply to 40.3 percent. The fact that the BJP has been quite successful in the politics of religion-based vote polarization in this state too is evident from the significant increase in their vote share in Bengal in the last few years.

A closer look reveals that between 2011 and 2016, the Left’s vote share fell by about 9.8 percent. From the 2014 Lok Sabha elections to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the total loss of votes of the Left increased by 16 percent. Looking at the Congress again, it can be seen that where they got 8.91 per cent votes in the 2011 assembly elections, it increased to 12.3 per cent in the 2016 assembly elections. But in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections fell from 9.8 per cent to 5 per cent.

Since coming to power in the state in 2011, the grassroots vote share has not decreased As a result, it is clear that the BJP has benefited from the votes lost by the Left and the Congress. The Trinamool received 39 per cent of the vote in 2011, an increase of 39.58 per cent in the 2016 Assembly elections. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the state’s ruling party received 39.03 percent of the vote, up from 43.3 percent in 2019.

The number of votes held by the BJP from the Left and Congress camps is less than 10 million. As a result, holding it in the next assembly elections is a big challenge for the BJP According to sources, one of the responsibilities given to Shuvendu by the BJP’s top leadership is to retain the vote from the Left-Congress. As a result, in almost every public meeting, the BJP leader is full of praise for the Left-Congress leaders.

Sujit Nath

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published:January 30, 2021, 6:09 PM IST

