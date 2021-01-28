10 Year Old Self-taught coder and app developer from West Bengal, Anubrata Sarker, makes it big on Young Genius!

Children nowadays are very keen on learning new things and sometimes even leaving adults behind in
mastering them. While it’s mostly the adults who impart wisdom and pass down the baton to the new
generation, children today have also become smart enough to learn the art on their own. Anubrata
Sarker, a 10-year-old boy who studies in the 5th grade is a self-taught coder and also runs his own
YouTube channel as well!
A visionary and exceptionally intelligent Anubrata, who hails from Alipurduar, West Bengal, uploads
coding videos on his YouTube channel, ‘Coding Videos by Anubrata Sarker’. He has learnt coding
languages on his own and is tech savvy ever since he was in 2nd grade. With an eye to look for solving
people’s problems, his father believes that ‘the only thing Anubrata aims at is that his knowledge is put
to the best use’.
He has developed a basic utility app like the QR code scanner and a highly complicated app like Meet
where one can message and video call too. Anubrata, who was recently featured in Young Genius, for
his extraordinary accomplishments says, “I am really proud of the fact that so far nine of my apps have
been approved by Google Playstore.” Making his parents proud, the little genius learnt the art of coding
ever since his elder sister started learning about the subject in her class and he stood next to her as the
curious child who has an endless thirst for knowledge
Catch Anubrata Sarker in the third episode of BYJU’s Young Genius only on News 18 Network on 30th
January (Saturday) and repeat telecast on 31st January (Sunday).