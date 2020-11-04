100 Pipers ‘Legacy Project’ Continues To ‘Project & Protect’ India’s Endangered Arts In 2020, the platform focuses the spotlight on India’s Textile Arts

Seagram’s 100 Pipers has consistently lived its brand philosophy of ‘Be Remembered For Good’ with various endeavours that lead a positive change. In 2019, it started “The Legacy Project” with the objective of supporting India’s endangered art forms and their artist communities. The project showcased Gond, Bhil, Pattua, Pachedi, Cheriyal & Kalighat paintings through a series of Limited Edition Packs, taken to millions of Indians via a strong media campaign. The project received global recognition at the world’s most prestigious advertising awards like One Show awards (New York), D&AD Awards (UK) & Kyoorius Awards (India).

In 2020, The Legacy Project has initiated its 2nd chapter with a series of Limited Edition Packs showcasing the Textile Traditions of India. From Phulkari in North to Kalamkari in South, from Gara Embroidery in West to Bengal Handloom Weaves in East and Maheshwari Weaves of Central India.

It has collaborated with India’s ‘textile warriors’, renowned spokespeople who have dedicated their lives to transforming India’s textile practices to make them speak to today’s generation. The Legacy Project will not just showcase the textile arts but also empower artisans with financial aid & ensure they continue their trade with dignity. To amplify this effort, the 1 Million+ Limited Edition packs have been supported with a robust digital campaign starting 23rd Oct onwards.

