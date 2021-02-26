10th Pune Pride March deferred: LGBTIQ community dismayed over Centre’s stand on same sex marriages

The LGBTIQ community in Pune have expressed dismay over the Centre’s view that same sex marriages ‘was against Indian ethos’.

The Center has opposed same sex marriage and on Thursday had told the Delhi High Court there was no fundamental right to seek recognition for that. The Supreme Court has only decriminalized homosexuality, but not legitimized it.

Bindumadhav Khire, who coordinates the Bindu Queer Rights Foundation, told The Indian Express The idea of ​​a biological unit of a man and a woman is outdated.

“It was also struck down by the Madras High Court in 2019, when it passed an order to register the marriages to register the marriage of transwoman Sriji and a man named Arun Kumar. Not giving them right to marry was held to be discriminatory. And what about intersex persons? Just because they are born with ambiguous genitals, don’t they have the right to marry? ” Khire asked, and added that the government, like before the IPC Section 377 case, continues to live in stone age.

The foundation that organizes the Pune Pride March, will however have to defer it due to the Covid related restrictions. The 10th Pride March was to be held in the last week of March and among the demands were a similar Special Marriage Act for same sex marriages. The march had planned to garner support from political parties on the issue. “However we will have to defer the march now,” Khire said, adding that MVA and the Communist Party had supported their demand for same-sex marriages.