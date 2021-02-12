11 dead and several injured in Blaze At Firecracker Factory, Tamil Nadu national

Eleven people died in the incident The number of injured is 14 The injured have been admitted to the local government hospital

#Chennai: Fireworks factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, burnt to ashes. Eleven people died in the incident The number of injured is 14 The injured have been admitted to the local government hospital

It is learned that the incident took place when some chemicals were being mixed for fireworks Upon receiving the news, 10 fire engines reached the spot

A tweet from the Prime Minister’s Office expressed regret over the whole incident And it has been informed that all measures are being taken by the administration to put out the fire soon The families of the victims have been awarded Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF fund Besides, financial assistance of Rs 50,000 has been announced for the seriously injured

Fire at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover soon. Authorities are working on the ground to assist those affected: PM narendramodi

<!– Loading… –>

– PMO India (MPMOIndia) February 12, 2021

Heartfelt condolences to the victims of the firecracker factory fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. It’s heart wrenching to think of those still trapped inside. I appeal to the state government to provide immediate rescue, support & relief. – Rahul Gandhi (ahRahulGandhi) February 12, 2021

Rahul Gandhi also expressed regret over the incident and appealed to the state government for speedy rescue. <!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Dolon Chattopadhyay First published:February 12, 2021, 5:11 PM IST

<!–



First published:

–>