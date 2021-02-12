Navigation
11 dead and several injured in Blaze At Firecracker Factory, Tamil Nadu national

Eleven people died in the incident The number of injured is 14 The injured have been admitted to the local government hospital

#Chennai: Fireworks factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, burnt to ashes. Eleven people died in the incident The number of injured is 14 The injured have been admitted to the local government hospital

It is learned that the incident took place when some chemicals were being mixed for fireworks Upon receiving the news, 10 fire engines reached the spot

A tweet from the Prime Minister’s Office expressed regret over the whole incident And it has been informed that all measures are being taken by the administration to put out the fire soon The families of the victims have been awarded Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF fund Besides, financial assistance of Rs 50,000 has been announced for the seriously injured

Rahul Gandhi also expressed regret over the incident and appealed to the state government for speedy rescue.

Published by:Dolon Chattopadhyay

First published:February 12, 2021, 5:11 PM IST

