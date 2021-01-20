13 killed, 18 injured in a Road Accident in Jalpaiguri

By Sumana Das

Kolkata, January 20th,2021: At least 13 people lost their lives and 18 got injured due to a tragic accident occured in Dhupguri city of Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday night. The reason of such horrible incident was reduced visibility because of the fog. The injured ones were taken to the hospital immediately with four of them to Jalpaiguri Superspeciality Hospital, three to North Bengal Medical College, and one person has been taken to Jalpaiguri Sardar Hospital.

According to the superspeciality hospital sources, thirteen persons including two men, six women and four kids met with such fatal episode when the bus transporting the wedding guests to Dhupguri from Churabhandar Lal School near Jaldhaka Bridge on the National Highway.

Following by the sources of police, which stated that, commercial vehicle Tata Magic, a Maruti van and a car were going towards Dhupguri when the former conveyance suddenly collided head-on with a truck due to the reduced visibility for the fog. The truck driver lost control and the latter mediums coming from the opposite direction had an unfortunate collison. Eventually, the passengers were hit by boulders that rolled of the truck. The sources went on by stating further that several cranes were called in within the ten minutes of their reach to clear the road which got blocked due to accident.

“The road has been cleared now and the truck driver has been detained. Treatment of the injured at the hospitals is being monitored”, added Sumant Roy, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Jalpaiguri.