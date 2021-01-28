1543 Maoist members got jobs from the state government’s camp West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee gives jobs to 1543 Maoist members and their families kolkata

1543 people got jobs from the state government camp organized at Netaji Indoor Stadium. 70 former activists and 520 former Maoist members of the Kamtapur Liberation Organization were given jobs from the camp.

#Kolkata: 1543 people got jobs from the state government camp organized at Netaji Indoor Stadium. The camp provided employment to 60 former activists and 520 former Maoist members of the Kamtapur Liberation Organization. Jobs were also given to the family members of 36 victims of the armed attack.

On the same day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated a new project called ‘Jagrat Bangla’ at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. The whole show is virtual. One of the goals of the project is to bring people isolated from the society back into the mainstream and join the police force.

It may be mentioned that the former Maoists had threatened the state government a few days ago. Said, I want a job. Otherwise, they will understand like themselves. He also conveyed the message that if the government arranges jobs quickly, they will want to see Mamata Banerjee in the Chief Minister’s chair as before. Squad members or linkmen who were once members of the Maoist organization announced the decision at a meeting under the Trinamool flag at Berada near Jharkhand in Purulia’s Barabazar.

In fact, the state government has started giving jobs to ex-Maoists in this district of Jangalmahal as announced, but many Maoists have not got jobs yet. Moreover, there have been allegations of various irregularities in giving this job. They also directly complained from the meeting that the real Maoists are being deprived of the rehabilitation package of the state government.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister announced a bunch of insurance and holidays to encourage the police. He said, “Kolkata police is the best in Bengal police in terms of efficiency. Eighty-five policemen have already died in the fight against Kovid. The state government has provided them with financial assistance and jobs.



<!–

Loading…

–>



In addition to all this, the Chief Minister was seen in the role of a counselor to boost the morale of the police. He said that if any adverse situation arises in life for any reason, there is no reason to break down, it is also inappropriate to think of giving up one’s life. Instead, talk to people close to you and find a solution. His message to the police is to work in coordination, to increase understanding among themselves. Then the state police will be stronger.

(Abir Ghoshal)

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Subhapam Saha First published:January 28, 2021, 10:45 PM IST

<!–



First published:

–>